This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology.

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) is accepting applications for the 2020 S&T Undergraduate Scholarships Program until September 6, 2019.

The date of the nationwide examination is on October 20, 2019.

DOST-SEI Director Dr Josette Biyo encourages all qualified Grade 12 students (School Year 2019-2020) to apply and pursue careers in science and technology.

“As long as you meet the requirements, seize and make the most of this opportunity to become a DOST scholar. We hope to reach not only the country’s best minds but also those with passion to serve the country,” she said.

DOST undergraduate scholars receive financial assistance of P40,000 per academic year to cover tuition and other school fees, living allowance of P7,000 per month, book allowance of P10,000 per academic year, and other scholarship privileges.

Application is open to students in the STEM strand but non-STEM students may also apply provided they belong to the top 5% of their graduating class.

High school graduates before the K-12 program may also apply provided they belong to the top 5% of their graduating class and have not earned any post-secondary units.

Students may submit the documentary requirements and accomplished application forms to DOST-SEI Science and Technology Scholarship Division (STSD) office at the DOST Compound, General Santos Avenue, Bicutan, Taguig City or any DOST Regional Office or Provincial Science and Technology Center.

To download the application form and see the complete list of requirements, priority programs, and study placements, go to www.sei.dost.gov.ph. – Rappler.com

