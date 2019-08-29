This is a feature from Sierra Madre Pottery Studio.

Pottery in the Philippines has long struggled to be recognized as an art form, and Filipino pottery artists Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn have been challenging this notion.

The couple has been creating pottery as art and educating pottery students in their home and workshop in Pansol, Laguna, for decades. There, Jon and Tessy experiment with clay, make their glazes, and fire the pieces in their own kiln within their studio near the lush foothills of Mount Makiling.

Their pieces, some classical in form with touches of the oriental and others embellished with the organic shapes of barnacles, corals, and plant-like sprouts sculpted by Tessy, have been exhibited at the Ateneo Art Gallery, the BenCab Museum, and at the Silverlens Galleries.

This time, the couple will be putting their students at the forefront in the group exhibit “Reemergence: Pansol Potters” at the Sierra Madre Gallery in Mandaluyong City on September. In this exhibit, the Pansol Potters’ group of 15 artists, who are all former students of the Pettyjohns, will be highlighting choice pottery pieces of their own creation.

A continuing education

Over the span of more than 20 years, students young and old, from simple pottery enthusiasts to those seriously pursuing this passion full-time, have attended the Pettyjohns’ workshops.

“Tessy and I started teaching in the mid-1980s. It was a difficult decision for us, as there were only a handful of studio potters in those days,” Jon shared.

“Whatever knowledge and experience we had was earned from hard work, and trial and error, so we were a little reluctant to share. Looking back, it’s clear how foolish that idea was. Sharing our craft has paid us back in infinite ways; the most important of which is to see a passionate second and third generation of clay artists emerging today,” he added.

The Pettyjohns first took in small groups in their own home and workshop once or twice a month, but when more people got interested, they had to set up separate venues for the classes, first in Alabang, then in Greenbelt and Glorietta in Makati.

“Hundreds of students passed through these workshops, people with all kinds of interests,” recalled Jon. “Some came only for a few classes, others kept returning for years on end. We had student exhibitions, in galleries and private spaces, and these became very popular.”

Students as friends

Jon and Tessy eventually retired from teaching pottery in 2010, but around 20 of their former students remained close friends.

“They asked us if they could continue to work together at our Laguna workshop once a month or so,” said Jon. “Of course, we couldn’t say no. We refer to this group as the Pansol Potters, Pansol being the barangay where we live. Occasionally new people join the group. It’s more of an ongoing residency than a class since they all pursue their own interests.”

Each member’s day jobs are varied – there are bankers, doctors, students, and businessmen – but they all share pottery as their passion. Each of their works show a certain style and personality: there are elegant vases, rustic bowls, whimsical sculptures, and vessels in a rich oxblood glaze.

“We have always been proud of their diversity in their work; we don’t believe in imposing our ideas on anyone, but rather encourage them to learn techniques in order to make unique expressions of their own,” said Jon of their body of works.

“I would describe them as ‘amateur’ in the true sense of the word, as in having a great love and passion for the medium. Often, so-called ‘amateur’ artists have a certain freedom in their work, not having to depend on it for a living,” he added.

The pottery school has been closed for almost 10 years. This is the first time the group has exhibited together since then, hence the title: “Reemergence.”

This exhibit is not only about the medium and the art, but also a celebration of the camaraderie that grew between the potters through the years.

“The ceramic art and pottery community is a close one. All over the world, potters bond together easily, and are always happy to show hospitality and share with others in the field,” Jon added. “After all, pottery is a household art, it’s about making. It’s no wonder that potters have a great love of food and family, the roots of which we all share.”

“Reemergence” will run at the Sierra Madre Pottery Gallery at the 7th floor NCC Bldg 586 in Sierra Madre St, Mandaluyong City, from September 1 to 21. For more information or appointments, contact Lally de Castro at 0908-895-2958, or email lallydc@yahoo.com.

Follow Sierra Madre Pottery Studio on Facebook and on Instagram. – Rappler.com