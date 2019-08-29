MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,723 out of 5,880 passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Social Workers in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this August 2019.

The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the licensure examination are Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Mary Ofelia L. Endaya, Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona and Ely B. Acosta, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the August 2019 Social Worker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2019 Social Worker Licensure Examination are the following:

See the full list of exam passers here:

social-workers-exam-prc-august-2019 by Rappler on Scribd

From September 23 to September 25, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com