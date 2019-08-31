MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Saturday, August 31, that 3,928 out of 5,563 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination.

The PRC also announced that 59 out of 137 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Lucena and Tacloban this August 2019.

The top 10 performing schools in the August 2019 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

Here are the top 10 successful examinees in the August 2019 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination:

The top 10 successful examinees in the August 2019 Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers for the Mechanical Engineer and Certified Plant Mechanic board exams.

The PRC said it withheld the results of examination with respect to 3 examinees pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engineer Jesus M. Redelosa, Chairman (on emergency leave due to medical condition); and Engineer Jerico T. Borja and Engineer Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

The results were released in 4 working days after the last day of examinations.

The PRC said that from September 2 to 6, September 9 to 10 and September 16 to 20, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Successful examinees can go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only) 2 passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later, the PRC said. – Rappler.com