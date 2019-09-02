DOST chief receives UPAA Lifetime Achievement Award
DOST chief receives UPAA Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo by DOST
This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology.
Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato “Boy” T. De la Peña was conferred the UPAA Lifetime Distinguished Achievement Award by the University of the Philippines Alumni Association during the UP General Alumni Homecoming at the University of the Philippines, Diliman on 24 August 2019.
Secretary De la Peña, BS Chemical Engineering Batch '69; MD '76, is one of the only four alumni recipients of the said award.
In the said homecoming, UPAA Legal Counsel Atty Raul R Reyes delivered the six resolutions passed by the UPAA in recognition of the DOST and its importance and contributions in nation-building during the event.
The six resolutions presented are the following:
- To recognize the greater importance and relevance of science and technology, improvement of the comfort level of Filipinos, positive contribution to the economy, the facilitation and delivery of services, and our country’s standing among other nations.
- To recognize the contribution and support provided by the DOST to the University of the Philippines and in the field of education through funding and contributions, thus ensuring the education of our youth so that someday they may contribute as experts in the fields of science and technology for the development of our nation.
- Engage in the dissemination of information about the milestones reached in the fields of science and technology to the youth, students, and all citizens so that all may be aware of the benefits that are available to the Filipinos rich and poor alike for the purposes of raising our pride as a nation.
- Encourage the UP community and the local communities to raise a unified voice and support to the DOST so that we may be heard by the Executive and the Legislative Departments for purposes of their policy and budgetary support to the DOST.
- Encourage collaboration of all facets of society, all agencies, media, business, and people from all walks of life, for the purpose of supporting the programs and develop the nation’s standing in the arena of science and technology.
- Petition the Administration to support and empower the DOST in its purpose and projects. Exhort the Congress to provide ample and just funding to the DOST and other research and scientific agencies so that they may truly perform their mandate. – Rappler.com