This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 286 out of 458 passed the Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Cebu last August 2019.

The members of the Board of Guidance and Counseling who gave the licensure examination were Dr. Luzviminda S. Guzman, Chairman; Dr. Elena V. Morada and Dr. Carmelita P. Pabiton, Members. The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

From October 10 to October 11, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue of the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.