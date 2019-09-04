This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 119 out of 197 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar and in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait last August.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

The successful examinees who garnered the four (4) highest places in the August 2019 Master Plumber Licensure Examination (SPLE) are the following:

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.