This is a press release from the British Council.

The first round of the British Council’s Connections Through Culture mobility grant to promote arts and cultural exchange between the UK and Southeast Asia is now accepting applications.

The call for application was launched on August 26 and is open until September 26, 2019. The grant is a first-of-its kind project to spark innovative ways for participants from six Southeast Asian countries and the UK to collaborate through the arts.

Connections Through Culture is a bilateral grants program designed to seed exciting cultural exchanges between artists and arts organizations, and nurture cooperation and long-lasting relationships between the United Kingdom and six Southeast Asian countries: Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Following similar initiatives in China and Taiwan, artists, arts professionals and art group representatives from the 6 Southeast Asia countries and the UK are eligible to apply for the mobility grant valued from 2,500 GBP to 5,000 GBP.

Artists from Southeast Asia and the UK may use the grants for self-directed travel to meet with specialists, peers in the field, and potential collaborators in the UK and in Southeast Asia between January to March 2020.

Successful grantees will be announced on October 28, 2019.

Applicants can find further information here: British Council Philippines, British Council Myanmar, British Council Vietnam, British Council Malaysia, British Council Thailand, and British Council Indonesia.

To apply for the grants and general enquiries, please email ctc@britishcouncil.org.

Connections Through Culture news, application calls and results will regularly be posted on British Council social media channels in Southeast Asia. Applicants may check out British Council's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, website, and hashtags #BritishCouncilCTC and #Artsmobility. – Rappler.com