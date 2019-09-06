This is a press release from the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

Applications are now being accepted for Assistant Language Teacher (ALT) positions in the 2020 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme.

ALTs will work in public or private schools, or local boards of education in the prefecture or municipality they will be assigned to. ALTs' primary task is to assist in classes led by Japanese teachers of English.

Those who are eligible to apply must:

be a Filipino citizen

possess excellent English ability both orally and in writing

be physically and mentally fit to work abroad

hold a Bachelor's degree or higher, or be able to obtain such qualifications by the designated arrival date

The JET Programme guidelines, application forms, and details on other requirements can be obtained here.

All application materials required for this program are due on Friday, November 29, and must be submitted in person or via courier to:

Japan Information and Culture Center

Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300

The JET Programme was introduced in 1987 to help deepen mutual understanding between the people of Japan and those of other countries through foreign language exchange and cultural immersion at the local level. In 2019, there were 5,761 participants on the program from 57 countries, including the Philippines.

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines has already sent a total of 154 JET participants as ALTs or CIRs (Coordinator for International Relations) to Japan. From 2 ALTs in 2014, it has grown to 52 ALTs and 1 CIR for 2019 alone.

For more information about the JET Programme and the ALT position, please visit www.jetprogramme.org or the culture and education section of the Embassy of Japan website. You may also contact the Commission on Higher Education at ias@ched.gov.ph or call 441-0750. – Rappler.com