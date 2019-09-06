The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,285 out of 4,891 Registered Electrical Engineers and 2,634 out of 4,424 Registered Master Electricians successfully passed the Electrical Engineer Licensure Examinations given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga last August and this September 2019.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairmanand Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examinations.

From September 26 to October 9, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations WILLBE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Ree0819 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Ree0819 (Sple) Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com