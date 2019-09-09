This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,082 out of 1,934 passed the Forester Licensure Examination administered by the Board for Foresters in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2019.

The members of the Board for Foresters who gave the licensure examination are Neria A. Andin, Chairman; Jose A. Lorenzo and Gerardo T. Cabreros, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2019 Forester Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Fore0919 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From October 7 to October 10, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com