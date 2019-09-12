This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is inviting all job seekers to participate in the 2019 Government Job Fair. The activity is part of the 2019 Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA) celebration with the theme "CSC at 119: Upholding Integrity and Building a High-Trust Society."

CSC central and regional offices will hold online and onsite job fairs in selected venues nationwide.

Onsite job fair



In Metro Manila, the CSC National Capital Region (NCR) will host a job fair at the GT-Toyota Asian Center Auditorium, Magsaysay Avenue, University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City, on September 24, 8 am to 4 pm.

Sixteen agencies will participate in the job fair – Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, City Government of Malabon, Department of Education NCR, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Transportation, Development Bank of the Philippines, Metro Manila Development Authority, National Center for Mental Health, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the University of the Philippines System.

Around 1,500 vacancies will be posted during the said job fair.

Interested job seekers should register online through the Eventbrite site.

On the date of the job fair, job seekers must bring the following:

Fully accomplished Personal Data Sheet or PDS (CSC Form 212 Revised 2017) Photocopy of the performance rating in the last rating period (if applicable) Photocopy of Certificate of Eligibility/license Photocopy of training certificates (if applicable)

CSC regional offices will also host job fairs in their respective regions. For updates on venues and schedules, please contact your CSC Regional Offices, or check the PCSA webpage or the CSC Facebook page.

Online job fair

The CSC, in partnership with JobStreet.com, will also hold the Government Online Career Fair (GOCF) on October 21 to 25.

This online event aims to gather government agencies and job seekers in a virtual environment to exchange information about job openings.

Job seekers from anywhere in the country may file their applications online. To participate, they must create an account with JobStreet.com.ph. Once they have an account, they will be able to view job vacancies and select which ones to apply for. They are also required to download the PDS from the CSC website so they could upload the same to their e-resume on their JobStreet.com account.

Participating government agencies will conduct initial assessment of applications received through the online event. They will then notify applicants through email or SMS on the status of their application and additional instructions and requirements, if any.

As the event partner, Jobstreet.com will be preparing participating government agencies through a webinar training series on managing online applications.

For queries on the GOCF facilitated by the CSC examination, recruitment, and placement office, contact Sherwyne Farnican at 02-9318163, 02-9318089, or csc.erpo.psd@gmail.com.

Equal opportunity

As the CSC practices the equal employment principle, applications from qualified and interested persons with disabilities, members of indigenous communities, and of any sexual orientation and gender identity are highly encouraged to participate in the 2019 Government Job Fair. – Rappler.com