Below is a press release from Department of Science and Technology-Science and Technology Information Institute.

The Filipino minds of our scientists and engineers from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) are once again recognized with the conferment of the 2019 Presidential Lingkod Bayan award in their chosen field of expertise.

The prestigious recognition was given by Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during the awarding ceremonies at Malacañan Palace on September 10, 2019. The ceremony was part of the 2019 Outstanding Government Workers Award annually administered by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) Irradiation Services Team was given the Presidential Lingkod Bayan award for their outstanding contribution to the country's nuclear research program, particularly in improving the overall operations and control of irradiation facilities at the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. Their dedicated work generated savings in maintenance costs of the country's irradiation equipment used for food preservation, medical product sterilization and research.

The irradiation facility of DOST-PNRI is also currently being used to produce PNRI’s highly successful Carrageenan Plant Growth Promoter, which can increase rice yields by around 30% and is now available in the market.

The PNRI Irradiation Services Team is composed of Aurelio Maningas, Giuseppe Filam Dean, Franklin Pares, Haydee Solomon, and Geoffrey Tranquilan.

The Advanced Space Technology Research and Services (ASTROS) Team of the DOST-Advanced Science and Technology Institute was also recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to Philippine space technology, placing the country in the space technology map through the development of DIWATA-1 and 2, the country’s first microsatellite, and the Philippine Earth Data Resource Observation (PEDRO) Center.

This trailblazing initiative enabled the country to have its first ground receiving station for earth observation data, thus making data and image generation possible for weather forecasting, disaster risk management, forest cover monitoring, agricultural growth pattern detection, territorial border protection, and cultural and historical sites monitoring.

The ASTROS Team is composed of the following: Engr. Alvin Retamar, Engr. Gerwin Guba, Maria Cristina Manuel, Engr. Joven Javier, and Engr. Harold Bryan Paler.

Dr. Raul Destura, DOST-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP) vice president, was conferred the prestigious Lingkod Bayan award for his work on early detection of dengue with his invention called the Biotek-M Dengue Aqua Kit, a device that can diagnose dengue within an hour at a more affordable cost. This way, casualty due to dengue may be minimized due to early detection.

Incidentally, last year the Biotek-M Dengue Aqua Kit was already recognized by the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (Salon International Des Inventions Geneve), getting a gold medal in Geneva, Switzerland on April 11-15, 2018.

Further, the DOST-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) awarded the Gawad DAGISIK or Dakilang Ambag sa Imbensiyon at Siyensiyang Pang-Kalusugan also to Dr. Destura’s Biotek-M during its 32nd anniversary celebration on January 25, 2019 at the PICC.

During his speech, President Duterte cited the important contribution of science and technology and the local inventions and innovations of the DOST scientists and engineers.

“The event is a celebration of not only your individual and organizational triumphs. More importantly, this is a celebration of your accomplishments that have contributed greatly to the realization of our national development agenda,” the President said in his speech.

The Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award is given by the CSC to outstanding civil servants for their exceptional or extraordinary contributions coming from an idea or performance with nationwide impact on public interest, security and patrimony, either in the form of a suggestion, an innovation or a superior accomplishment. – Rappler.com