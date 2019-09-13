This is a press release from Hands On Manila Foundation, Inc.

On Saturday, September 28, 21 companies and over 1,000 employee volunteers will come together at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent to participate in an annual service marathon (SERVATHON) organized by Hands on Manila Foundation, Inc.

With the theme “Hands on, Hearts out for the Environment,” this year’s SERVATHON will gather company volunteers who will create Mabuhay Balls that improve the quality of polluted water, soil booster mixes that help enrich soil, and environmental information packs that will help educate teachers and students at local schools. These are consistent with our commitment to protect the environment, to contribute to nation-building, and to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These items will be turned over to Hands on Manila’s partner organizations: World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the leading organization in wildlife conservation and endangered species, and the Asian Social Institute (ASI), an institution that develops innovative and sustainable environmental projects.

Hands on Manila is the leading non-profit organization working to promote volunteerism in the Philippines. It is the first international affiliate of Hands on Network USA (now known as Points of Light Foundation), the largest organization in the world dedicated to volunteer service. It is also accredited by the Philippine Council for NGO Certification (PCNC).

The companies participating in SERVATHON 2019 are Ace Saatchi & Saatchi, BP Waterworks, BPI Foundation, Casas + Architects, Inc., Cibo, Concepcion Carrier, EON, Far Eastern University, First Oceanic Property Management, Henkel, ICTSI Foundation, International School Manila, KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co, Megaworld Corporation, Megaworld Foundation, Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Rockwell Land, Republic Cement, Romulo Law, S&P Global, Solaire, Tater’s, True Value, Visa, and Wells Fargo. – Rappler.com