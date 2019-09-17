PRC results: August 2019 architecture licensure examination
The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 162 out of 244 passed
the Architect Licensure Examination given by the Board of Architecture headed by its
Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The
examination was held in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh,
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar and in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait last
August 2019.
Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly
accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification
only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees
should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
Arch0819 (Sple) Alpha by Rappler on Scribd
– Rappler.com