The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 162 out of 244 passed

the Architect Licensure Examination given by the Board of Architecture headed by its

Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The

examination was held in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar and in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait last

August 2019.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly

accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification

only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees

should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

