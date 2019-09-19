This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,006 out of 4,716 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this September 2019. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Chairman; Dr. Edgardo T. Fernando, Dr. Clarita C. Maaño, Dr. Eleanor J. Galvez and Dr. Ma. Graciela Garayblas-Gonzaga, Members.

The results were released in four (4) working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the September 2019 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the September 2019 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the list of full passers:

Phys0919 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From September 23 to October 4, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com