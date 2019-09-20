This is a press release from Strengths Philippines

The Strengths Philippines Conference is back this October 19, 2019, at Makati Diamond Residences, Makati City, Philippines. The conference remains the first of its kind and the largest community-led Strengths gathering in Asia.

The theme of the 2019 conference is Strengths in Action. The program will consist of two plenary sessions and a total of eight breakout learning sessions. The talks and workshops throughout the day will focus on how individuals can use and aim their talents and strengths in their personal and professional lives, as well as within their businesses and companies. Here is a glimpse of the program:

The Community of Gallup-Certified Strengths Coaches in the Philippines created the conference with the vision of building a stronger country.

The first conference was launched on October 20, 2018 with a total of 11 event partners and 180 participants. Attendees consisted of a diverse population of CEOs, business owners, corporate leaders, managers, HR practitioners, coaches, trainers, professionals, and students. Participants came from different areas of the country such as Metro Manila, Baguio, Batangas, Bulacan, Cebu, and Davao. We also had participants from countries like Armenia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, and the United States of America.

Through the conference, the community aims to build awareness on the use of the Clifton Strengths Finder as a tool to help our country in three ways:



For individuals to become more efficient, increase productivity, and reach their potential

For teams to leverage on their members’ talents and collaborate better with one another

For companies to shift towards a strengths-based way of developing their employees

Join the conference and register now at bit.ly/StrengthsPhilippinesConference2019. Registration open only until September 30.

For more information about the conference and program details, visit www.StrengthsPhilippines.com. – Rappler.com