This is a press release from the Department of Health.

The Department of Health (DOH) and UNICEF Philippines are launching an animation contest for their "Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy!" campaign.

An award-winning communication campaign, "Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy!" (GDHH) is developed by the DOH and UNICEF Philippines through implementing partner Center for Health Solutions and Innovations. The campaign is composed of various communication tools and strategies focusing on the core messages of always using the toilet and washing hands with soap during critical times. GDHH also makes use of creative and fun communication activities, such as community theater and health classes.

The GDHH campaign also includes a community play which is rolled out in selected local government units where open defecation is still practiced. The play encourages people to stop the practice of open defecation.

An animated version of this play will be produced and will be distributed to all schools around the country and used for community meetings and other advocacy purposes to support DOH's Zero Open Defecation Program. Having an animated version would enable a larger reach – encompassing both online and offline platforms.

The original play runs for 40 minutes. In the animated version, the storyline shall be compressed to 3 to 5 minutes.

Music and storyline would be provided. However, the artists have the freedom to choose an excerpt of the story, including which characters from the story to use, to fit the 3 to 5 minute limit, focusing on the following main messages: 1) stop the practice of open defecation, including the unsafe disposal of diapers in the open; and 2) practice handwashing with soap after using the toilet.

Original music, play script, and a live recording of the play, where voiceovers can be extracted, can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/2kqHRj2

Prizes

Winners shall receive the following:

Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy! Golden Award for Best Animation: P100,000

Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy! Silver Award for Best Animation: P75,000

Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy! Bronze Award for Best Animation: P50,000

Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy! People's Choice Award for Best Animation (for entries with most number of likes on Facebook): P25,000

Winning entries will be showcased during the World Toilet Day celebration at the DOH.

The DOH and UNICEF shall shoulder airfare and accommodation of the winners.

Mechanics

The competition is open to all amateur (has not been employed by an animation company) animator Filipinos, based in the Philippines, aged 17 and above. Staff, consultants, contractors, and immediate family members of the DOH and UNICEF staff are prohibited to join. Entries can be submitted both by individuals or group. A person can only be part of and submit one entry. Entries should be in Tagalog, with English subtitles, and must have a total running time of 3 to 5 minutes. Various types of animation could be used (traditional, 2D, 3D, clay, stop motion, etc). Music, play script and a live audio recording of the play, where voiceovers can be extracted, will be provided by UNICEF and the DOH. No other songs can be used for the video, other than those provided. The animators, however, are free to create their own voiceovers and use other sound effects, should they decide to do so. No brand or products can be visible or promoted in the video. Entrants must ensure that any sound effects used in their entries are cleared of any royalty and copyright restrictions. The following should be submitted together with the entry:

filled-out entry form (Annex 1)

CVs of the animators (single-spaced, not more than 2 pages)

release form (Annex 2)

The complete and final entry shall be at least 1920 x 1080 in size, HDTV with an aspect ratio of 16:9, 24 to 30fps, and should be in MP4 and Quicktime/MOV formats UNICEF and DOH shall provide standard text required for the closing credits (Annex 3) The original signed documents and a flash drive with the entry must be sent by mail to the DOH Central Office to:

Health Promotion and Communication Service

2nd Floor, Building 18

Department of Health

San Lazaro Compound, Sta. Cruz, Manila

Alternatively, the scanned forms and a Dropbox/Google Drive link to the animation video can also be sent to goodbyedumi@gmail.com.

Deadline of submission of entries is on October 30, 2019. The animators of the winning entries grant the DOH and UNICEF the right to use the animation to promote the Zero Open Defecation Program of the country.

Dates

Contest launching via social media: August 2019

Deadline of submission of entries: October 30, 2019

Announcement of winners: November 19, 2019

Rights

All entries submitted for the competition will be the property of the DOH and UNICEF. By submitting your work, the animators are giving the DOH and UNICEF the right to use the animation and any element of the material to be distributed as part of the "Goodbye, Dumi! Hello, Healthy!" health education and promotion campaign to support the DOH's Zero Open Defecation Program and implementation of the Philippine Approach to Sustainable Sanitation Policy. Rest assured that proper acknowledgements will remain attributed to the animators.

Agreements

By entering this competition, applicants signify their willingness to abide by these rules and guidelines. Any issues not clarified by these regulations shall be adjudicated by the DOH and UNICEF technical working group.

For more information about the contest, visit the DOH website here.

The GDHH campaign has been designed to emphasize to communities the message of stopping the practice of open defecation, emphasizing the health risks and dangers it entails.

In the Philippines, 4.5% of Filipinos still do not have toilets and are most likely practicing open defecation, while another 24% use unimproved sanitation facilities. This translates to an estimated 28 million Filipinos whose practices pose a serious threat to the population in terms of health, nutrition, protection, education, environment, and productivity. – Rappler.com