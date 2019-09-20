This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 838 out of 1,227 passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in Manila, Baguio, Davao and Zamboanga this September 2019.

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Julita V. Toledo, Chairman; Senen O. Teope and Jesus M. Espinas, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the September 2019 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the September 2019 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Rt0919 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

On October 24, 25, 28 and 29, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com