MANILA, Philippines – The Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz (ACCRALAW) law firm is the Philippines' firm of the year in the 2019 Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific Awards.

The awards were given in association with Asialaw, an organization that analyzes and ranks leading regional and domestic law firms in Asia.

Accralaw senior partner Francis Lim, who specializes in corporate litigation, was awarded lawyer of the year. He is Rappler's lead counsel in the corporate cases hurled against it by the justice department as well as a closure order issued in 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Commission which the Court of Appeals has remanded to the agency for review.

Lim used to be president and Chief Executive Officer of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

"The Firm has an excellent track record in litigation and dispute resolution, labor and employment law, intellectual property, and in handling diverse, significant and complex business projects and transactions for both local and multinational clients. It has been involved in landmark litigation cases and significant business transactions," said Asialaw.

The awards also recognized as one of its "impact cases of the year" the international case filed against the Philippine government by Belgian firm Baggerwerken Decloedt En Zoon (BDC), who was initially tapped to do dredging work on Laguna de Bay.

The Aquino government scrapped the deal in 2011.

BDC, represented by Hong Kong firm Allen & Overy, won the case before the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). – Rappler.com