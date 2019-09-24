This is a press release from the Ateneo de Manila University.

One has devoted more than 40 years of his life in the global campaign to eliminate leprosy and help develop peacebuilding practitioners and Asian public intellectuals. Another provided Mindanawons with access to education, helping many young students lift themselves out of poverty. Yet another creates art which mirrors the social realities of our times and environment. These are the recipients of the 2019 Traditional University Awards.

"This afternoon, we come together to celebrate 7 lives who have taken on this prophetic role of reminding us of the us that is much richer than our separate disconnected selves," Ateneo de Manila University President Jose Ramon Villarin said at the Special Academic Convocation held September 10.

Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of The Nippon Foundation, was conferred a Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa. His citation read: "In recognition of 4 deades of work to eliminate leprosy and the discrimination that persons with leprosy endure; for his leadership in establishing networks among governments, the academe, and civil society to address global humanitarian and development issues; the Ateneo de Manila University confers on Mr. Yohei Sasakawa the degree Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa."

Fortunato de la Peña, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, received the Government Service. His citation read: "In recognition of his lifelong commitment to the development of science and technology, research, innovation, and education in the Philippines; for his dedicated service to the Department of Science and Technology and its attached agencies and institutes; for placing science and technology at the service of ordinary Filipinos; for being an exemplary government leader and public servant; the Ateneo de Manila University confers on Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña the Government Service Award."

Gloria Laureana San Pedro Rosales was posthumously honored with the Ozanam Award. Her citation read: "For her invaluable gift of education to Bataan and Mindanao, through the schools which she established and the scholarships she granted; for her unstinting generosity for men and women of faith, regardless of religion; in celebration of a life which exemplifies the best virtues of a deep, spiritual, Catholic foundation; the Ateneo de Manila University posthumously confers on Mrs. Gloria Laureana San Pedro Rosales the Ozanam Award."

Rebecca Tañada received the Parangal Lingkod Sambayanan. Her citation read: "In recognition of her life's work in peacebuilding and the advancement of women's rights; for her commitment to social justice and the development of a more inclusive society; for empowering ordinary citizens and civil society organizations to participate in the continuing work for peace and human rights; the Ateneo de Manila University confers on Ms. Rebecca Tañada the Parangal Lingkod Sambayanan."

Artist Danilo Dalena was the recipient of the Gawad Tanglaw ng Lahi. His citation read: "In recognition of his compelling artistic style and a body of work which turns the spotlight on the everyday realities of life in the Philippines; for using his art to disturb, and empower and represent the faceless, the lowly, and the disenfranchised; the Ateneo de Manila University confers on Mr. Danilo E. Dalena the Gawad Tanglaw ng Lahi."

Alumnus Amando Tetangco Jr (AB Economics 1973) received the Lux in Domino Award. His citation read: "For retaining the Ateneo values of excellence and service in his long career in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which he served with untarnished integrity; for his contributions to nation-building by ensuring both economic stability and growth for the country; for focusing the sights of the BSP and the financial sector on the marginalized, by advocating financial inclusivity, financial education, and consumer protection; the Ateneo de Manila University confers on Governor Amando Tetangco Jr the Lux in Domino Award."

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David was honored with the Bukas Palad Award. His citation read: "For a pastoral ministry marked by compassion, tireless service, and love for the poor, the oppressed, and others in the fringes in society; for his courage in speaking out against the evil of injustice and violence; for being God's light to people who have only known darkness; the Ateneo de Manila University confers on the Most Reverend Pablo Virgilio David the Bukas Palad Award."

The awardees each received a replica of the Sacred Heart statuette originally carved by national hero and Ateneo alumnus Jose Rizal. – Rappler.com