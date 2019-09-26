This is a press release from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Recognizing the role of the Filipino youth in shaping international cooperation in the future, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan’s largest airline All Nippon Airways Company Limited (ANA) announced the search for the best video blog on the impact of JICA and Japan to Filipinos.

JICA said the competition is an opportunity to “listen to the voices of young Filipinos on development issues and encourage the youth to participate in international cooperation.”

More than half of the Philippine population is 24 years and under, government data showed. This demographic sweet spot presents opportunities for the Philippines to attain its development agenda by engaging the country’s future decision makers.

The JICA Video Blog Contest is open to Filipinos aged 18 to 24 years old. Participants are encouraged to tell their stories using a video blog on the question: How does Japan and JICA impact my life? The entries should appeal to both Japanese and Filipino audiences and can be 5 minutes maximum in length. Participants are also encouraged to use their creativity in telling the stories and should upload their video on YouTube.

“With more and more young Filipinos eager to travel and explore different career possibilities, JICA is confident that the winner in the video blog contest will have a meaningful experience going to Japan and learning from Japanese people and culture,” said JICA Philippines Senior Representative Aya Kano.

ANA is the largest Japanese airline in terms of revenues and passenger share and is also committed to supporting social issues in Japan to help revitalize the economy and promote better international understanding of Japan.

JICA is a key development partner of the Philippines since the 1960s, implementing hundreds of development cooperation initiatives anchored on sustaining economic growth, overcoming vulnerability, and promoting peace and development in Mindanao. In 2017, the total value of JICA’s Official Development Assistance to the Philippines was 47.41 billion yen (P22.79 billion).

Entries must be submitted by November 17, 2019. More information is available on the JICA website and Facebook page.

The contest is also supported by BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld SparkUp, Japan Foundation, and the Japan National Tourism Organization. – Rappler.com

*JPY1 = P0.48