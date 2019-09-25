This is a press release from Palawan News.

A broad range of government and private sector stakeholders are set to gather on Friday, September 27, for the first Palawan Information Summit to happen at The Legends Hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

The summit will bring together over 100 key government officials from provincial and national offices, private sector leaders and members of the Palawan working press to discuss issues on the goal of enabling the public to gain access to useful and relevant information to contribute to Palawan’s growth and development.

The Palawan Information Summit is an initiative of Palawan News, in partnership with Repetek, Radyo Bandera Network, DWAR, Philippine Broadcasting Service, WESCOM Defense Press Corps, Alyansa ng Palaweñong Mamahayag Incorporated, the city government of Puerto Princesa, and iOrganize Training and Development Services.

“This summit is a pioneering undertaking of all the committed stakeholders who share a common view that it is time we forge common grounds to help attain development through an empowered and enlightened citizenry,” said Palawan News Managing Director Joy Tabuada.

The Palawan Information Summit will highlight talks by two of the country’s most prominent news and information personalities – former Philippine Information Agency (PIA) director general Harold Clavite who will discuss the topic, "Roles of government in promoting transparency," and Manny Mogato, Pulitzer Prize Winner for International Reporting, 2018, whose topic is "Why the media needs to know."

A highlight of the Palawan Information Summit is the signing of "A Covenant to Empower Our Citizens With Information for Palawan’s Development."

The Information Summit has the theme: “Strengthening Partnerships Between Media, Government, Industry and the Public for Development.” – Rappler.com