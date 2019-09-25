This is a press release from the De La Salle University.

The De La Salle University (DLSU) College of Computer Studies Batch of 1989 is offering a needs-based scholarship for any computer science course in DLSU.

The grant comes with a P10,500 monthly allowance, laptop, and mentoring by alumni, starting academic year 2020-2021.

Deadline for DLSU general admissions requirements submission is October 5 for online applications. Applicants in provinces have other or later deadlines; please consult the DLSU website for your location of interest.

Scholarship is limited to public high school students with a minimum grade average of 80, and grades no less than 85 in science and math.

Entrance exam to DLSU is free. Scholarship competition will commence next year. The grant is directed to a deserving student who can uplift his or her family, which is why preference is to be given to the candidate who will be the first in the family to graduate from college. – Rappler.com