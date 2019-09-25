This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 4,743 out of 6,453 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Medical Technology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Tuguegarao this September 2019.

The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza, Chairman; Ms. Marilyn R. Atienza and Ms. Marian M. Tantingco, Members.

The results were released in three working days from the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2019 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Mtech919 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From October 25 to November 14, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com