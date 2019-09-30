This is a press release from the ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019

It has been predicted that by 2050, the Philippines will reach 145 million in population and will become the 16th largest economy in the world. The country's startup scene is active due to the vibrant ecosystem of investors, angels, and government support.

Aside from the Philippines, there are 9 other countries with active startup scenes that are participating in the 2019 ASEAN Rice Bowl, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Organized by New Entrepreneurs Foundation (myNEF), the ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019 aims to celebrate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship of startups across Southeast Asia.

Aside from rewarding innovation, excellence, and entrepreneurship in startups across the region, The awards also recognizes the risks involved in developing a startup, and the determination it takes to drive their company to success.

Now in its fifth year, the program seeks to connect the ASEAN economic community and to empower each country’s local economy with startups and scaleups.

This event is the official Southeast Asia circuit for the Global Startup Awards. It’s divided into three rounds—national, regional, and global. The winners of the Regional Rice Bowl will represent the Southeast Asian region at the Global Startup Awards finale in 2020.

Winners are selected by panels of esteemed juries, consisted of subject matter experts and respected leaders in the startup community. Members of the public can also vote for their Favorite Startups for the People’s Choice category.

The official launch event of Rice Bowl 2019 was held at Oasis Discovery Center, June 19. At the event, Rice Bowl Ambassadors were recognized for the role they play as advocates of the competition.

This year’s ASEAN Rice Bowl started last May 27 as the nominations opened for all start-ups. Its official launch event was held last June 19 at Oasis Discovery Center, Malaysia, and officiated by the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development, YB. Datuk Wira Dr. Mohd Hatta Ramli. The national finalists were announced last September 4.

The national finalists for the Philippines are the following:

Best Newcomer

Best Coworking Space

Best Fintech Startup

Best Foodtech/Agritech Startup

Founder of the Year

Investor of the Year

Best AI Machine Learning Startup

Best Life Helper

Startup of the Year

Best Accelerator or Incubator Program

Best E-commerce & Supply Chain Startup

This coming October, The ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019 will be announcing the national winners for all 10 ASEAN countries.

Shariza Abdullah, the Project Director of ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards said the program aims to recognize startups that are solving local issues in their respective countries. Winners from each country will move on to the next round at the Regional event in January 2020 in Kuala Lumpur.

"We have curated an exciting two-day event that focuses on experiences and knowledge sharing, and an exclusive Investor and Business Matching session for the National Winners,” Abdullah said.

In the Philippines, Rice Bowl is supported by Ambassadors who are ecosystem players and supporters such as Salt, Delfin, The After Six Club, PhilDev, LaunchGarage, Aspace and TechShake. The Ambassadors are the advocates and advisors in the national level competition.

One of the organizations partnered with the ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019 is Ambidextr, a content marketing and events management company focused on serving tech companies in the Asia Pacific.

Junie Agcaoili, the managing partner of Ambidextr mentioned that the ASEAN Rice Bowl celebrates the start up communities in the world's fastest-growing region.

“All the finalists are promising startup companies who will surely make an impact in sustaining this growth and bringing it to the next level by creating great value,” said Agcaoili.

For more updates and information, visit the ASEAN Rice Bowl 2019’s website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. – Rappler.com