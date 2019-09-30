This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 553 out of 1,613 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar and in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait last August 2019.

The Board of Nursing is composed of Glenda S. Arquiza, Chairman; Gloria B. Arcos, Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Florence C. Cawaon and Cora A. Anonuevo, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

See the full list of exam passers here:

SPECIAL PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE EXAMINATION FOR NURSES by Rappler on Scribd

—Rappler.com