This is a press relese from the Department of Science and Technology.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Science Education Institute (SEI) recognized 9 groups behind the remarkable victories of Philippine teams in 4 international science and mathematics competitions.

The national organizers are:

Mathematical Society of the Philippines (MSP)

Kapisanang Kimika ng Pilipinas, Inc. (KKP)

Philippine Association of Chemistry Teachers, Inc. (PACT)

Integrated Chemists of the Philippines (ICP)

Philippine Federations of Chemistry Societies, Inc. (PFCS)

National Institute of Physics (NIP-UPD)

Samahang Pisika ng Pilipinas (SPP)

Department of Biology, School of Science and Engineering, Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU)

Ateneo Biological Organization (BOx)

In the press conference and awarding ceremony led by DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña on Friday, September 18, at the B Hotel in Diliman, Quezon City, team leaders and representatives of the national organizers delivered presentations on the Philippines’ participation in the International Biology Olympiad (IBO), International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), and International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

The IBO, ICho, IPhO, and IMO are among the most prestigious and most difficult competitions in the world for students in the secondary level.

The presenters were Dr Ronald Cruz of AdMU Department of Biology and BOx, Dr Perico Esguerra of the NIP-UPD; Dr. Nestor Valera of the Philippine National Chemistry Olympiad (PNCO); and Dr Richard Eden of the MSP.

Team Philippines reaped the following medals in these competitions:

IBO

Samuel Drury Wood, Bronze

IChO

Arthur de Belen - Silver

Israel Aguba - Bronze

IPhO

Steven Reyes - Silvier

Caelan Joseph Consing, Lorenzo Gabriel Joquino, and Allan Mesa Jr - Bronze

IMO

Sean Anderson Ty - Silver

Andres Rico Gonzales III, Bryce Ainsley Sanchez, Immanuel Josiah Balete, Vincent dela Cruz, and Dion Stephan Ong - Bronze

The event highlighted the contributions of the national organizers in cultivating students’ interest in the breeder sciences of biology, chemistry, physics, and math; and the importance of basic research in knowledge building.

“The Department has been exerting its efforts in developing new and locally-made technologies especially in critical and emerging areas. But it remains important to develop our expertise in the foundational fields of the basic sciences such as mathematics, biology, physics and chemistry,” said Secretary De la Peña.

“The fact that we are excelling in these fields in the global stage says that we have the potential to make wonders in other disciplines as well,” he added. – Rappler.com