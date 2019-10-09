The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

A total of 29,733 examinees passed the Career Service Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) conducted nationwide on 4 August 2019. Said figure represents 11.62% of the total 255,778 examinees for both Professional and Subprofessional levels.

Karriza Gem Reopta, from the National Capital Region (NCR), bested 224,777 Professional level examinees with a rating of 88.91, while Sidney Dani Gelito, from Southern Tagalog topped the Subprofessional test with a 90.14 rating out of 31,001 examinees.

The CSC said the new eligibles can be appointed to first level (clerical, trades, crafts, and custodial service), and second level (professional, technical, and scientific) positions in the government career service that do not involve practice of profession or are covered by special laws. The Subprofessional eligibles can be appointed only to first level positions while the Professional eligible can be appointed to either first or second level positions. Aside from eligibility, an aspirant for a government career service position must further meet education, experience, training, and other competency requirements of the position, the CSC stressed.

Completing the list of top passers are: For the Professional level – Christian Brylle Dacanay (Davao region)-88.70; Cedrick Cabuhat (Central Luzon)-88.49; Andrew Miguel Rebamba (NCR)-88.45; Alea Paula Hinojosa (Southern Tagalog)-88.40; Jemuel Dave Dorado (Southern Tagalog)-88.39; Divino Angelo Esteban (NCR)-88.37; Tasha Russel Teh (NCR)-88.34; Arlyn Emmelle Graham Petalver (NCR)-88.25; and Lemuel John Urbano (Ilocos region)-88.22.

For the Subprofessional level – James Michael Aquino (Southern Tagalog)-89.85; Joel Jardine Eribal (NCR)-89.20; Angel Mae Acuesta (Western Visayas)-88.89; Susie Angeli Espiritu (NCR)-88.88; Jemima Reside (NCR)-88.86; Haerann Salgado (Central Luzon)-88.84; and Cristelle Maye Valenzona (NCR), Paolo Ponciano (Southern Tagalog), Kathryn Joy Villanueva (Southern Tagalog), and Clark Adrian Adalia (Southern Tagalog)-88.56.

In terms of regional performance, NCR posted the highest passing rate at 17.89% for both levels of examination, translating to 9,599 passers out of 53,641 total examinees. The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) came in second with a 16.32% passing rate despite not having landed any spot in the lists of top passers. Other top performing regions include Southern Tagalog with 12.79% passing rate, Central Luzon – 12.33%, and Davao region – 11.98%.

Going by the level, for the Professional level: NCR (18.45%), CAR (16.89%), Southern Tagalog (12.87%), Central Visayas (12.28%), and Central Luzon (12.21%). For the Subprofessional level: NCR (14.72%), Central Luzon (12.98%), CAR (12.91%), Southern Tagalog (12.34%), and Bicol region (11.52%).

Examinees, both passed and failed, may generate their individual test result through the Online Civil Service Examination Results Generation System (OCSERGS) from the CSC website by 18 October 2019. Passers are also advised to access and read thoroughly the corresponding CSC Examination Advisory No. 15, s. 2019 through www.csc.gov.ph/2014-02-21-08-28-23/pdf-files/category/1677-examadvisoryno15s2019.html.

The next schedule of the CSE-PPT for Professional and Subprofessional levels will be on 15 March 2020. Application period will run from 16 December 2019 to 15 January 2020. The CSC will issue an examination announcement at least one week before the start of the application period. This will include details on testing centers, qualification/admission requirements, application documents, where to get and file application forms, scope of examination, and other relevant information. – Rappler.com