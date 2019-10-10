This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) will administer the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE), the Intermediate Competency on Local Treasury Examination (ICLTE), Pre-Employment Test, Promotional Test, and the Ethics Oriented Personality Test (EOPT) on October 13, 2019.

The list of testing centers and their corresponding addresses per region were released through Examination Advisory No. 13, s. 2019 (BCLTE and ICLTE), and Examination Advisory No. 14, s. 2019 (Pre-Employment, Promotional, and EOPT). The CSC urges all examinees to access these advisories through its website or through its official Facebook Page as the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) will not be accessible for the October 13 exams.

Aside from the school assignments, the CSC stressed that the upcoming exams will strictly observe the “No I.D., No Exam” policy. Examinees must present a valid ID card in the examination day, preferably the same ID card presented during the filing of application.

If the ID card is different from the ID card presented during filing of application, the examinee must present any of the following accepted ID cards, which must be valid:

Driver’s License/Temporary Driver’s License (LTO OR must be presented together with old Driver’s License; OR alone is not allowed)

Student Driver’s Permit

Passport

PRC License

SSS ID

GSIS ID (UMID)

Voter’s ID/Voter’s Certification

BIR/Taxpayer’s ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

PhilHealth ID (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature and PhilHealth number)

Company/Office ID

School ID

Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate

Postal ID

Barangay ID

NBI Clearance

Seaman’s Book

HDMF Transaction ID

PWD ID

Solo Parent ID

Senior Citizen’s ID

In preparation for the upcoming exam, the CSC advised examinees to visit the assigned school/testing venue before the examination day to be familiar with the school location.

On examination day, examinees are advised to be as early as 6 am for the verification and locating of room assignment. Gates of testing venues will be closed to examinees at exactly 7:30 am and those who will arrive later than 7:30 am will not be admitted. Failure to take the examination on scheduled date shall mean forfeiture of examination fee and slot. Rescheduling of examination date is not allowed.

Only black pens are allowed to be used in filling up the answer sheets (gel pen, sign pen, fountain pen, friction pen, or any other kinds of pen, including other colors of ball pen are not allowed).

The CSC also reminded the examinees to wear proper attire on examination day. Sleeveless shirt/blouse, short pants, and slippers are not allowed. – Rappler.com