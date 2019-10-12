This is a press release from Mondelez Philippines.

MANLA, Philippines – Mondelez Philippines is the maker of beloved snack products such as Tang powdered beverages, Eden cheese, Cheez Whiz spread, Oreo cookies, and Cadbury Dairy Milk and Toblerone chocolates. As a leader in snacking in the Philippines and the world, the company aims to empower consumers to snack right, by providing with the right snack, for the right moment, and made the right way.

Mindful snacking is just that, snacking the right way. As Mondelez Philippines spokesperson Anna Sapitan shared: “Snacking mindfully is an approach that encourages you to eat with attention and to be present in the moment. As moms, it’s quite hard to do anything with attention. Mindful snacking tells us it’s actually important to be in the moment, even when we snack.” Anna is the Category Manager for Meals Brands of Mondelez Philippines, and is also a mom to 4.

Anna shared insights on how mindful snacking can help moms. “To snack mindfully, first ask yourself “Why am I eating?” Did you know, people actually snack for different reasons.

Our research and experts say that there are 3 snacking needs: Boost, Fuel and Treat.

Boost to jump start your day. Fuel to provide energy. Or simply just as a Treat for yourself. Mindful snacking can help you understand why you are eating, and based on this, what to eat for a more satisfying snacking experience. Are you looking for something sweet or savory, creamy or crunchy, hot or cold, or soft or crispy? By understanding why you are eating, you can better choose the right snack for what you need.”

Mindfulness helps you shift out of autopilot eating and respond instead of reacting to, your hunger. When you're mindful of choices, you don't have to completely cut out the foods you love. Just learn to eat them in a more mindful way. Because when you cut out your favorite foods, you tend to want them even more. Mindful snacking can lead to a more positive relationship with food, more satisfying snacking moments, and being less likely to overeat.

These insights were gathered from the company’s global research as well as by commissioning Dr. Susan Albers, Psy.D., as a consultant on mindful snacking. She is a clinical psychologist, mindful eating expert, and a New York Times best-selling author of 7 books on mindful eating.

Anna also shared insights on how moms can snack mindfully:

Portion out your snack and put the rest away; or choose single, pre-wrapped servings of snack foods;

Minimize distractions (phone, tv, computer);

Smell and taste each bite fully;

Chew slowly and give each bite your full attention;

Notice the texture;

Finish your bite before you take the next.

Mondelez Philippines’ purpose is to empower people to snack right. A big part of that ambition is creating sustainable and mindful snacks for both people and the planet to love.

Globally, the company has announced significant progress against its 2020 Impact Goals, including achieving its target of growing portion control snacks to 15% of its net revenue, two years ahead of target.

In the Philippines, the company has expanded its well-being offerings with belVita breakfast biscuit. To improve the nutrition profile of its biggest selling brands, the sugar content of Tang powdered beverage has been reduced by as much as 40% since 2008.

The Company also inspires consumers to snack mindfully, with portion control snacks like the Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury 5Star 15g bar, Oreo 3-piece 29.4g cookie packs, and Mini Oreo pouches which all contain less than 200 calories per pack.



For more information on snacking mindfully, you can visit Mondelēz International’s Mindful Snacking series on Youtube. – Rappler.com