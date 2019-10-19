This is a press release from the Philippine Postal Corporation.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), represented by Postmaster General Joel Otarra, and the province of Sorsogon represented by Governor Chiz Escudero celebrated Sorsogron's 125th anniversary with the launching of a special commemorative stamp on Thursday, October 17.

Featured on the 125th founding anniversary stamp are the most famous facets of Sorsogon – the Provincial Capitol Building, the Donsol butanding or whale shark, the scenic mountainscapes of the province, and the cross marking the site of the first Holy Mass held in Gibalon, Magallanes, in 1569. This event is celebrated every October 22 and coincides with the town’s Kasanggayahan (Prosperity) Festival.

Sorsogon was officially separated from the province of Albay on October 17, 1894.

PHLPost has printed 40,000 pieces of the stamps which is being sold at P12 each. Graphic Artist Rodine Teodoro designed the stamps.

Stamps and Official First Day Cover of the commemorative stamps are now available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office, all Mega Manila Post Offices, Postal Area 2, San Fernando La Union, Postal Area 4, San Pablo, Postal Area 5, Mandaue, Postal Area 7, Davao and Postal Area 8, Cagayan De Oro. – Rappler.com