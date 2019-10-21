This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,075 out of 14,492 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban and Tuguegarao this October 2019.

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Noe G. Quiñanola, Chairman;

Marko Romeo L. Fuentes, Vice Chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Samuel B. Padilla,

Arlyn Juanita S. Villanueva, Thelma S. Ciudadano and Gervacio I. Piator (inhibited), Members.

From October 28 to 31 and November 4 to 15, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the October 2019 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

October 2019Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the list of full passers:

CPA RESULTS OCTOBER 2019 by Rappler on Scribd

