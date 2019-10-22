[Editor's note: Vegans and animal advocates are inviting the public to join the Official Animal Rights March against animal oppression. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – The Official Animal Rights March is an annual event founded in 2016 by Surge, an animal rights organization based in London, England. The purpose of the march is to unite the vegan community globally and to inspire vegans to get active for the animals.

Last year, over 300 people consisting of vegans, animal rights advocates, and animal lovers participated in the first-ever Animal Rights March in the Philippines. It is expected to double or even triple this year. Most marches already took place in different cities across the globe including London, New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Berlin, Dublin, Zurich, Amsterdam, Perth, Auckland and Johannesburg to name a few.

Filipino animal rights advocates who are organizing the local march aim to stand in solidarity with fellow vegan advocates from all over the world to advance the cause, especially in the Philippines where veganism is seen as a new concept and vegans are part of a very minute minority. This event will bring to light the ways in which animals are being abused, exploited, and tortured in the food, pharmaceutical, entertainment, fashion, and sports industries. The Official Animal Rights March ultimately intends to call for an end to all animal oppression.

Local animal rights activists and organizations will be speaking about animal liberation, animal rights as a social justice issue, the importance of animal rights activism, the urgency to do animal rights activism and its impact on the climate fight, strengthening the animal rights movement, to different ways on how to become active for the animals. The actual march starts at 1:00 pm and will follow a 6-km route beginning at Taft Avenue and ending at Katigbak Drive.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, placards, and banners with messages that will spread awareness and educate the Filipino public as to why animals need rights as well as motivate the masses to lead a more just and compassionate way of living by going vegan. As shared on the official event page of the march, “the future is vegan, but we must continue to speak out on behalf of the animals until the day that their suffering ends.” Indeed, a vegan future is on the horizon, and it is up to this small community of change agents to rise up and to march towards animal liberation.

Join the march! Visit The Official Animal Rights March 2019 – Manila, Philippines event page for more details and updates. – Rappler.com