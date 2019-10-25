This is a press release from 2030 Youth Force in the Philippines

In line with the 2019 United Nations Day celebration, 2030 Youth Force in the Philippines (YPFH) will hold a national Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Bayanihan Summit on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Far Eastern University (FEU) Institute of Technology in Sampaloc, Manila. YPFH is a network of youth advocating for the achievement of the global goals.

The summit aims to deepen the participation of all sectors, and to encourage delegates and stakeholders to do more for the global goals as they become part of the movement for sustainable development through projects and other initiatives that aim to address some of the most pressing issues in the country. (READ: UN PH chief: 'Social enterprises means to achieving SDGs')

The summit aims to put an emphasis on the role of the youth as an integral part of the efforts to achieve the world we want by 2030.

Bayanihan Summit 2019

Bearing the theme, "Sulong: Juan in Motion", the summit will start with a plenary session where leaders from various sectors will come together to share insights and lead the discourse on the issues surrounding the global goals and sustainable development in the country.

Dubbed as Bayanihan Session, the summit will also feature breakout sessions where that will serve as a platform for various sectors, together with the youth, to solve some of the pressing issues our country is facing today. (WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS: Social Good Summit #2030Now: Insight for impact)

The sessions wwill be divided into four themes, namely:

Fake n e w s and d isi nformation

Sust ainab le and responsible consumerism

Liva b le and human -centered cities, and

Langu age and culture a s tools in s hap in g F ilipi n o co nsciousness.

The delegates shall undergo collaborative mentoring and ideation process with seasoned representatives from the government, private sector, NGOs, CSOs, academe, and financial institutions. Two of the panelists will also deliver a presentation designed to properly contextualize issues and empower the delegates in creating relevant solutions.

From the ideas pitched by the delegates, the multisectoral panel shall select and pledge support for their chosen initiative.

The summit will also feature an SDG expo where projects, programs, products, and other efforts of various organizations to contribute to the achievement of the Global Goals will be showcased.

The summit will culminate with the oath-taking and leadership turnover ceremony of new YFPH officials.

Youth Force

YFPH is anchored to the 2030 Youth Force in the Asia-Pacific Region formed under the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Volunteers (UNV).

YFPH focuses on the three-pillared approach of educating the youth, activating and mobilizing all, stakeholders, and collaborating with all sectors of society.

Since its foundation in 2016, YFPH has enjoined the Filipino youth to take action for the Global Goals through a series of leadership talks, workshops, competitions, and the Global Goals Expo.

In its inaugural year, the SDG Bayanihan Summit provided the delegates a platform to craft policy recommendations which were consolidated into a comprehensive output. known as the "SDG Youth Agenda for the 2019 Midterm Elections." This was lobbied to the candidates of the 2019 Midterm Elections such that sustainable development, specifically the SDGs, would form part of the candidates' policy agenda.

The SDG youth agenda for the 2019 midterm elections launched the #Vote4SDGS campaign which urged voters to choose candidates who would prioritize the SDGs in their campaigns. – Rappler.com