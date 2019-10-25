The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,460 out of 4,977 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 2,589 out of 3,775 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao and Lucena this October 2019

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examinations.

From November 11 to November 21, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Ee1019 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

PECE1019 by Rappler on Scribd

EE1019-POS by Rappler on Scribd