MANILA, Philippines – The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation is calling for research proposals on understanding disinformation and the solutions offered in relation to democracy. The proposal cost can range from P50,000 to P100,000.

Together with members from media organizations, the academe, and other civil society organizations, the consortium aims to find answers to how disinformation is produced and how it affects Philippine democracy.

What are the reasons disinformation workers have for doing their job? How do audiences engage with disinformation they see online? Are interventions to disinformation such as fact checking and other media and literacy campaigns effective?

The consortium welcomes proposals for supplementary funding of existing research projects. Junior researchers such as adjuncts, instructors, and PhD students from across the Philippine regions, especially Visayas and Mindanao, are encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants may send their proposals to democracy.disinfo.studies@gmail.com, with subject line: D&D PROPOSAL>ProjectTitle. It must include the following:

Key research objectives and research questions (max 300 words)

Project’s potential key contributions/implications (max 300 words)

How the research enters the conversation on democracy and disinformation (max 1,000 words)

Proposed research design with sufficient details about the methodology (max 1,000 words)

Qualifications of researchers (attach 1 page CVs highlighting qualifications of each proponent/co-proponent)

Timeline

Proposed budget

Contact information of main proponent

Deadline for submission is on December 1, 2019 and notification of grant results will be on December 10, 2019. The selected applicants will start working on their project on December 15, 2019, while presentation of preliminary findings is scheduled on April 2020. The program will conclude on May 20, 2020 with the submission of final report.

The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation includes ABS-CBN, Al Jazeera, GMA, Inquirer, Rappler, Vera Files, the Department of Communication of Ateneo de Manila University, the Department of Communication of De La Salle University, the UP College of Mass Communication, Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication, Blogwatch, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, Citizen Safe, Foundation for Media Alternatives, and Pagbabago@Pilipinas Foundation. (READ: How groups, individuals came together to fight lies in 2018)

For inquiries, you may contact the organizers at democracy.disinfo.studies@gmail.com. For more information, go here. – Rappler.com