The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 481 out of 877 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila and Cebu this October 2019.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and

Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

From November 18 to November 19, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the October 2019 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examinationas per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

Geod1019 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com