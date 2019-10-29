This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 731 out of 2,101 passed the Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Fisheries in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2019.

The members of the Board of Fisheries who gave the licensure examination were Westly R. Rosario, Chairman and Catalino R. Dela Cruz, Member.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees in the October 2019 Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination who garnered the 10 highest places are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Fish1019 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

On November 15, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination willl be announced later. – Rappler.com