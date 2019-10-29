This is a press release from the Dela Salle University.

De La Salle University, Universitas Gadjah Mada-Indonesia, and De La Salle Araneta University will hold the International Conference on Agro-Industry (ICoA) at the De La Salle University.

From November 5-7, this conference will initiate formal plenary talks and topical sessions that aim to provide a setting where the public and private sectors engage in further shaping academic and professional work towards achieving future-proof business and social enterprise development solutions. This will further give leeway to the dissemination of the research of agro-industry which gears towards the leading of the path of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Academicians and agro-industrial practitioners will take part in this learning event, involving more than 10 keynote and plenary speakers.

The scope of the 6th ICoA will cover the agricultural industry's process, engineering, urban-farming, emerging agricultural technology, supply chain, system engineering, business and management, renewable energy, agricultural education, food production and agrotourism.

Since 2014, the ICoA has been held in various countries, such as Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. Each year the theme changes according to the world's agro-industry trend. Conferences have been attended by the members of the International Association of Agro-Industry (IAAI), as they were initiated 3 years ago in Thailand by the Department of Agro-Industrial Technology of Gadjah Mada University. – Rappler.com