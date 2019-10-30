This is a press release from The Varsitarian.

The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), will hold Inkblots, an annual journalism fellowship and conference, from December 3 to 5.

The 21st installment of Inkblots will carry the theme: "The campus press as monitor of power." It will feature veteran writers, reporters, and photojournalists to discuss trends and issues in the media landscape.

Interested participants may register online for P1,500 inclusive of a fellowship kit, lunch, and snacks. Limited slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-in registrations will not be entertained.

Interested participants may contact the Varsitarian office at 3406-1611, local 8235, or email varsitarianinkblots@gmail.com. – Rappler.com