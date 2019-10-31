This is a press release from the Ateneo Project for Asian and International Relations.

Our modern-day heroes are in for a tribute as Ateneo Project for Asian and International Relations (APAIR) holds its 2nd overseas Filipino workers (OFW) week celebration, “Kabayan: Ang Pag-uwi” with a special screening of the highest-grossing Filipino film Hello, Love, Goodbye on Thursday, November 7.

This will be held in Ateneo de Manila University’s Leong Hall Auditorium. Proceeds from this screening will go to APAIR’s initiative, “Bring back an OFW (BBOFW),” which aims to fund a deserving OFW nominee’s trip home in time for the Christmas season. The event is open to the public.

You may purchase your tickets for their screening through this form.

If you are interested in making pledges and donations for the BBOFW initiative, please refer to the instructions below:

1. Choose a mode of payment

Cash

Visit our on-campus booth from October 28 to November 7



Pay on the day of the screening

GCash

Enter the recipient cellphone number : 09171153339

BPI Bank Deposit

Account Name: Soufie Daniella Gabuna



Account Number: 6866 1708 41

2. Send your proof of payment

Cash

Cash payments made on campus do not require a proof of payment.

GCash and Bank Deposit

E-mail your proof of payment (screenshot/photo of GCash or BPI transaction/deposit slip) to jose.gutierrez@obf.ateneo.edu or soufie.vahdati@obf.ateneo.edu, and include the following details:

Subject Line: "APAIR OFW Week 2019 Movie Payment"

Body: Name, number of tickets

Attachment: Screenshot of transaction/deposit slip

A confirmation e-mail will be sent once proof of payment has been received.

3. Claim your ticket/s.

All tickets will be distributed on the day of the screening at 6 pm.

APAIR’s OFW week also includes an information session, a roundtable discussion, and an art exhibit. The art exhibit, which features works fom Nathalie Dagmang about Filipino overseas workers, will run from November 4 to 8.

Meanwhile, speakers from the Department of Foreign Affairs will grace the information session on November 4 to discuss how OFWs are affected by issues in the Philippines surrounding politics, economy, and culture.

You may check APAIR's Facebook page for more information on OFW week and the BBOFW initiative. – Rappler.com