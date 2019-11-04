The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 205 out of 285 passed the Psychologist Licensure Examination and that 6,800 out of 10,670 passed the Psychometrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2019.

The result of the Psychologist Licensure Examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending compliance of deficiency.

The Board of Psychology is composed of Ms. Miriam P. Cue, Chairman; Ms. Alexa P. Abrenica (inhibited) and Ms. Imelda Virginia G. Villar, Members.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

From November 20-29 and December 2-6, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the October 2019 Psychologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the October 2019 Psychometrician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2019 Psychologist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2019 Psychometrician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

