'Panit Bukog' art exhibit returns to Cagayan de Oro
This is a press release from the Panit Bukog Project
The "Panit Bukog" exhibit, a collective and collaborative endeavor by the National Committee on Visual Arts of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and the National Union for the Restoration of the Environment, Inc. (NATURE, Inc.), returns to Cagayan de Oro City this November.
Taking its name from the Visayan term for skin (panit), and bone (bukog), the exhibit will center on essential and unique Mindanaoan realities lived and immersed through the participating artists' works.
The exhibit will define Mindanao’s concept of peace and preservation of their environment through curatorial visits and conversations. It will underscore art and the artists’ crucial responsibility in addressing these issues.
On its fourth installment, this year’s exhibit will display various works, from wall-bound pieces, sculpture, installation, performance to video, animation, digital image, and multi-media art forms.
The exhibit will open in various locations: Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan’s Museo de Oro on Thursday, November 7; Capitol University’s Museum of Three Cultures on Friday, November 8; and SM Downtown Premier on Saturday, November 9. It is open to the public until Saturday, November 30.
The curatorial team includes University of the Philippines assistant professor of Art Studies Tessa Maria Guazon, visual artist Errol Balcos, and United Nations-Habitat Country Programme Manager Cris Rollo.
Guazon is the curator of the Philippine Pavilion at the 58th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale. Balcos is the current Northern Mindanao coordinator of NCCA’s National Committee on Visual Arts, while Rollo is former head of the National Committee for Visual Arts and co-founder of the Panit Bukog art exhibit.
"Panit Bukog 4" will also conduct art talks where artists can share their passion and the process behind their works, and workshops for opportunities to hone artistic talents among participants.
This year’s participating artists come from the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iligan, Dipolog, General Santos, Pagadian, and Zamboanga and the provinces of Bukidnon and Cotabato
- Davao City
- Mariano Catague
- Errol Saldaña
- Raymond Tangiday
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Nick Aca
- Michael Bacol
- Patricia Borja
- Oscar Floirendo
- Christian Loui Gamolo
- Christopher Gomez
- Jayson Labtan
- Michelle Lua
- Kelly Ramos
- Ryan Roa
- Jericho Vamenta
- Iligan City
- Reynold Cielo
- Enrico Cocos
- Jeffrey Ouano
- Donnie Obina
- Maila Secuban
- Ninianne Emrys Sojor
- Jeanne Claire Vega
- Dipolog City
- Francis Ramir Acevedo
- Leo Jesus Marquiala
- Ruby Sabanal
- Meinardo Velasco
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Rollie de Leon
- Markleen Guimbao
- Roy Leo Lorono
- Zamboanga City
- Ibn Saud Salipyasin Ahmad
- Jana Alano
- John Gualbert Cases
- Ionee Garcia
- Edwin Jumalon
- Is Jumalon
- Rameer Tawasil
- Cedrick Zabala
- Cotabato
- Adjani Arumpac
- General Santos City
- Al-Nezzar Ali
- Paula Mari Cia
- Zyra Docdosil
- Jerome Icao
- Lorenzo Calindas
- Sarsalem Melekysu
- Pagadian City
- Dominic Escobar
- Gieward Jadman Hulagno
- Chester Mato
- Rowin Obrero
- Bukidnon
- Niño Dave Tecson
"Panit Bukog" is designed as a traveling exhibit since it began in 2000, moving from Cagayan de Oro to Iligan in 2001 then Davao in 2002.
The fourth installment looks forward to advancing the artistic advocacy for Mindanao’s peace and environment. – Rappler.com