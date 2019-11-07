This is a press release from the Panit Bukog Project

The "Panit Bukog" exhibit, a collective and collaborative endeavor by the National Committee on Visual Arts of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and the National Union for the Restoration of the Environment, Inc. (NATURE, Inc.), returns to Cagayan de Oro City this November.

Taking its name from the Visayan term for skin (panit), and bone (bukog), the exhibit will center on essential and unique Mindanaoan realities lived and immersed through the participating artists' works.

The exhibit will define Mindanao’s concept of peace and preservation of their environment through curatorial visits and conversations. It will underscore art and the artists’ crucial responsibility in addressing these issues.

On its fourth installment, this year’s exhibit will display various works, from wall-bound pieces, sculpture, installation, performance to video, animation, digital image, and multi-media art forms.

The exhibit will open in various locations: Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan’s Museo de Oro on Thursday, November 7; Capitol University’s Museum of Three Cultures on Friday, November 8; and SM Downtown Premier on Saturday, November 9. It is open to the public until Saturday, November 30.

The curatorial team includes University of the Philippines assistant professor of Art Studies Tessa Maria Guazon, visual artist Errol Balcos, and United Nations-Habitat Country Programme Manager Cris Rollo.

Guazon is the curator of the Philippine Pavilion at the 58th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale. Balcos is the current Northern Mindanao coordinator of NCCA’s National Committee on Visual Arts, while Rollo is former head of the National Committee for Visual Arts and co-founder of the Panit Bukog art exhibit.

"Panit Bukog 4" will also conduct art talks where artists can share their passion and the process behind their works, and workshops for opportunities to hone artistic talents among participants.

This year’s participating artists come from the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iligan, Dipolog, General Santos, Pagadian, and Zamboanga and the provinces of Bukidnon and Cotabato

Davao City

Mariano Catague



Errol Saldaña



Raymond Tangiday

Cagayan de Oro City

Nick Aca



Michael Bacol



Patricia Borja



Oscar Floirendo



Christian Loui Gamolo



Christopher Gomez



Jayson Labtan



Michelle Lua



Kelly Ramos



Ryan Roa



Jericho Vamenta

Iligan City

Reynold Cielo



Enrico Cocos



Jeffrey Ouano



Donnie Obina



Maila Secuban



Ninianne Emrys Sojor



Jeanne Claire Vega

Dipolog City

Francis Ramir Acevedo



Leo Jesus Marquiala



Ruby Sabanal



Meinardo Velasco

Zamboanga del Norte

Rollie de Leon



Markleen Guimbao



Roy Leo Lorono

Zamboanga City

Ibn Saud Salipyasin Ahmad



Jana Alano



John Gualbert Cases



Ionee Garcia



Edwin Jumalon



Is Jumalon



Rameer Tawasil



Cedrick Zabala

Cotabato

Adjani Arumpac

General Santos City

Al-Nezzar Ali



Paula Mari Cia



Zyra Docdosil



Jerome Icao



Lorenzo Calindas



Sarsalem Melekysu

Pagadian City

Dominic Escobar



Gieward Jadman Hulagno



Chester Mato



Rowin Obrero

Bukidnon

Niño Dave Tecson

"Panit Bukog" is designed as a traveling exhibit since it began in 2000, moving from Cagayan de Oro to Iligan in 2001 then Davao in 2002.

The fourth installment looks forward to advancing the artistic advocacy for Mindanao’s peace and environment. – Rappler.com