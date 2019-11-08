The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

Passers of the August 4, 2019 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) may now claim their Certification of Eligibility, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) advised.

Passers must personally request and claim their certification at the CSC Regional/Field Office with jurisdiction over the testing center where they took the exam. Representatives are not allowed to claim on behalf of the passers.

The CSC provides two types of Certification of Eligibility (COE) – the COE printed on CSC letterhead, and a regular COE printed on a security paper.

The COE printed on CSC letterhead is issued free of charge with a two-year validity. Passers must present a valid ID card, preferably the same as presented during exam application. If not available, the following ID cards are accepted:

Driver’s License

Passport

PRC License

SSS ID

GSIS ID (UMID)

Voter’s ID/Voter’s Certification

BIR ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

PhilHealth ID (must contain the holder’s name, clear picture, signature and PhilHealth number)

Company/Office ID

School ID

Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate

Postal ID

Barangay ID

NBI Clearance

Seaman’s Book

HDMF Transaction Card

PWD ID

Solo Parent ID

Senior Citizen’s ID

Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-CARD)

The COE printed on a security paper is issued at a cost of P100 per copy with no validity period. Passers must submit the following:

filled-out Eligibility/Exam Records Request Form and Declaration Form which may be downloaded from the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph

1x1 picture with full name tag and signature

two valid IDs

This certification may be preferred more by government agencies as supporting document for employment application, including promotion and other human resource actions/movements. The CSC advised passers to first verify the availability of the issuance of certification on security paper before going to the CSC Regional/Field Office.

Passers who have moved to or are based in another region may claim their certification at the CSC Regional or Field Office (serving as conduit CSC RO/FO) nearest their present place of residence or work. They must submit a written request to the authorized CSC Regional Office (with jurisdiction over the passer’s testing center) asking that their COE be forwarded to their preferred conduit CSC Regional/Field Office. In their written request, they must also cite their reasons for the request.

Meanwhile, the request for and provision of eligibility card is currently on hold until further notice.

Passers may directly inquire at CSC Regional/Field Offices with contact numbers available at the CSC website, www.csc.gov.ph. – Rappler.com