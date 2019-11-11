The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST) are hosting this year's International Disaster Conference (IDC) with the theme, "Future-Proofing Water through Innovation" on Thursday, November 21, at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

The International Disaster Conference is a stream of events bringing together leaders, experts, policy makers, and practitioners in Asia in the field of disaster and crisis management to discuss practical solutions that address urban resiliency challenges brought by climate change and disaster impacts.

With water crisis being among the top 5 most damaging global risks, this year's conference will tackle water-related issues in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly clean water and sanitation, climate action, and partnership for the goals.

Bringing water into sharper focus, the conference hopes to promote counteractive measures to alleviate worsening water-related risks and tackle how to best adapt to disasters associated with water.

The conference will revolve around tracks representing two water phenomenon exacerbated by climate change: water crises caused by droughts and lack of clean water, and water-related disasters that result in floods, storms, hurricanes and a rise in sea levels.

These two tracks will be discussed in a plenary session that will bring in experts both in the international, regional, and local fields to contextualize the issue, frame discussions, and collaborate on potential solutions to mitigate impacts of water-related disasters and issues.

In addition, an Asia-wide solutions search will complement the conference showcasing practical and innovative actions to future-proof specific water-related issues.

To know more about the conference, you may visit the IDC event website and register to join. – Rappler.com