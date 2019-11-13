This is a press release from the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership

Recognizing the potential of the youth to lead progress in communities, Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership in partnership with the Quezon City local government and SEAOIL Foundation launched Tayo Tayo, a city-wide youth innovation grant program.

At least 200 youth-based organizations, Quezon City barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, and student councils attended the launching of the program at QC Experience on Wednesday, November 6.

For Kaya Natin! Lead Convener and Board Member Harvey Keh, the program aims to inspire young people to be the forefront of community development by creating and implementing their own projects.

“We hope that through this project, the youth of Quezon City will realize that there is an avenue where they can channel their passion and energy into actionable projects that will allow them to contribute to their communities,” Keh said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte added that the grant-giving program could serve as a huge opportunity for the youth to solve problems within their respective communities.

“We encourage everyone to join and take the lead in community building. If your community is facing a pressing challenge you know you can solve, then now is the chance to take it into your hands,” Belmonte said.

SEAOIL Foundation’s Government Relations Supervisor Marco Javelosa reiterated their organization’s commitment in helping youth organizations through programs like Tayo Tayo.

“SEAOIL fully supports youth organizations that showcase innovation toward projects that will respond to the needs of their respective communities,” Javelosa said.

Javelosa added that SEAOIL believes in the creativity and uniqueness of the Filipino youth.

“There is no shortage of sparks of creativity and uniqueness within the Filipino youth to fuel fresh ideas that have potential to inspire other people,” Javelosa emphasized.

The grant-giving program is looking for youth leaders and organizations based in Quezon City who have a fresh take on community issues and are ready to take the lead through community projects.

For its first year, Tayo Tayo will choose ten (10) grant recipients who will receive P30,000 to P50,000 each, depending on the scale of their proposed project.

The project must be led and created by individuals and/or groups composed of Quezon City youth residents aged 16 to 23 years old.

The proposals must be related to any of the following issues:

Access to quality, basic education

Empowerment of marginalized sectors

Improvement of public health

Increased youth participation in governance

Gender equality

Protection and preservation of the environment

Proposal template is accessible at bit.ly/TayoTayo2019. The deadline of submission will be on November 30, 2019. You may send your proposals to youth.kayanatin@gmail.com

Announcement of proposals eligible for panel interview will be on December 16, 2019. – Rappler.com