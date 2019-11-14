This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,510 out of 15,075 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2019.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination. The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, Chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, Members.

The top performing schools in the November 2019 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2019 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Ce1119 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From November 22 to November 29, 2019 and December 2 to December 6, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com