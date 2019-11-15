PASAY CITY, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will be launching its Comprehensive Air Traffic Service Course batch 15 (CATS 15) this year to recruit young and competent men and women who aspire to be part of the country’s elite line of Air Traffic Management Officers (ATMOs).

In support of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) New Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) initiative, the country's civil aviation authority has been working towards ensuring that there are enough qualified and competent professionals that will maintain the future of the country's air transportation system.

Accepted applicants, who must also pass a panel interview and physical examinations, will undergo training at CAAP's Civil Aviation Training Center (CATC) in Pasay City. Once licensed, successful trainees will become Air Traffic Controller (ATC) assistants and then ATMOs, once rated.

CAAP's Human Resource and Management Division (HRMD) has released the list of qualification and documentary requirements for the aspiring ATMOs, which includes:

A. Qualification Requirements

Natural born citizen of the Philippines

Single

Not more than 26 years old as of January 18, 2020

Physically, mentally, and psychologically fit

Is of good moral character

Has a good command of the English language

Has not been convicted of a criminal or administrative case

Has not been dishonorably separated from government or private service

Baccalaureate degree holder of any course

Computer literate

With 20/20 vision, without corrective lenses, and not color blind

B. Documentary Requirements

Duly accomplished application forms

Diploma (authenticated copy) or Certification from School Registrar that they completed the course (original document)

Transcript of Records (authenticated copy)

Birth Certificate (original photocopy)

NBI Clearance (original document)

2 pcs 2”x2” photo (colored picture with white background)



Application forms are available at CAAP's website (www.caap.gov.ph) or at the HRMD office, located at CAAP Central Office in MIA Road, Pasay City.



The deadline for application submissions is on December 20, 2019 at 5 pm. Applications may be submitted in person or via mail/courier at the Human Resource Management Division (HRMD), CAAP Central Office in MIA Road, Pasay City or in any CAAP Testing Centers.



Nationwide examinations will be held simultaneously at the Civil Aviation Training Center (CATC) in Pasay City and in designated testing centers in Lipa, Baguio, Tuguegarao, Puerto Princesa, Legazpi, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Cagayan De Oro and Davao on Saturday, January 18, 2020.



For further inquiries applicants may call Tom Cariño at (02) 944 2076 and Jacqueline Tigno at (02) 944 2074 or send an email at training_hrmd@gmail.com. – Rappler.com