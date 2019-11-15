This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 711 out of 1,886 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Tuguegarao this October 2019.

The members of the Board for Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ariodear C. Rico, Chairman and Engr. Juana T. Tapel, Member.

The top performing school in the October 2019 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the eight (8) highest places in the October 2019 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Abe1019 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in three (3) working days from the last day of examination.

From December 9 to December 10, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com